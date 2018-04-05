TripAdvisor (TRIP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media stories about TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TripAdvisor earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the travel company an impact score of 46.1606533877286 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a hold rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of TRIP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 2,435,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,344. The firm has a market cap of $5,436.98, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the travel company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $378,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,866 shares in the company, valued at $554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

