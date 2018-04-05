Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yum China earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1986047178063 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.51.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 1,225,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,369. The company has a market capitalization of $15,260.16, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Yum China had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In other Yum China news, insider Riu Sun sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $403,668.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Linen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,543.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

