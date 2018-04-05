Align Technology (ALGN) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Align Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9086841553768 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.49.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.88. 884,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,829. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19,522.54, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Hogan purchased 1,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.63 per share, with a total value of $350,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $11,906,462.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

