Attunity (ATTU) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Attunity earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7452445305012 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATTU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Attunity in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Attunity in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Attunity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Attunity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ATTU stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 12,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,645. Attunity has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. Attunity had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. analysts forecast that Attunity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

