Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridgepoint Education earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2551202947498 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Bridgepoint Education stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 28,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,330. Bridgepoint Education has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $174.90, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Bridgepoint Education’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgepoint Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

