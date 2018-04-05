Buckeye Partners (BPL) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media stories about Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Buckeye Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.8344529439045 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BPL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. 741,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,505.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.20. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $946.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.02 million. Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Buckeye Partners from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In related news, Director Mark C. Mckinley bought 1,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $483,690.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

