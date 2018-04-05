FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

News stories about FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FTD Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5592202730239 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FTD Companies to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 498,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,901. FTD Companies has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $106.04, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

