Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Stock Price

Headlines about Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hospital Co. of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1909680899984 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hospital Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hospital Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

HCA traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.24. 3,632,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58. Hospital Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The company has a market cap of $33,965.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hospital Co. of America’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $5,052,547.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,284,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 48,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $4,963,478.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

