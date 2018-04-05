Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Stock Price

News headlines about Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kennedy-Wilson earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.9688463114828 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2,643.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.89%.

Kennedy-Wilson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, SVP In Ku Lee sold 8,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $145,335.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,130.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Windisch sold 24,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $411,121.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 543,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,987.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,950 shares of company stock worth $3,912,997. Insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Stock Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-kennedy-wilson-kw-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.