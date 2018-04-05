Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) Stock Price

News stories about L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. L3 Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 44.9578379008513 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LLL traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,304.22, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $159.43 and a 1-year high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

LLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.32, for a total transaction of $8,271,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total value of $320,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,013 shares of company stock valued at $107,431,977 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

