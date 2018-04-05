Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Share Price

Media headlines about Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ladder Capital earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7071583815663 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LADR. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 62.36, a quick ratio of 62.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,655.91, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 92.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Share Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ladder-capital-ladr-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.