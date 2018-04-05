Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Broadband earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0470618691422 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.75.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $15,048.99, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.41. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-liberty-broadband-lbrda-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.