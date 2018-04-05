Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Salesforce.com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the CRM provider an impact score of 45.5506107845731 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.28.

Shares of Salesforce.com stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,772. Salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,140.73, a PE ratio of 264.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.14 per share, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,798.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 321 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.47, for a total transaction of $36,423.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,224.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,523 shares of company stock worth $37,508,537. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

