Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Stock Price

News stories about Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ship Finance International earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 47.68970738888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs cut Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Ship Finance International in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ship Finance International from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 549,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,313. The firm has a market cap of $1,456.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. equities analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

