YuMe (NYSE:YUME) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about YuMe (NYSE:YUME) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YuMe earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6778274474409 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE YUME remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,848. YuMe has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

YuMe Company Profile

YuMe, Inc (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior.

