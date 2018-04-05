Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Headlines about Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arcos Dorados earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.4826821391962 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,920.76, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $896.88 million for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 3.89%. analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-arcos-dorados-arco-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.