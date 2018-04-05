Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price

News articles about Centene (NYSE:CNC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Centene earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8202389556873 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

Shares of CNC traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,023. Centene has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18,615.71, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $911,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

