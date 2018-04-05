Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IKONICS (IKNX) Share Price

News coverage about IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IKONICS earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.2155916377573 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IKNX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 7,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IKONICS has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 3,753 shares of IKONICS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $39,969.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation is engaged in the development and manufacturing of photochemical imaging systems for sale primarily to a range of printers and decorators of surfaces. The Company has five operating segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS).

