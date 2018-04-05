Veracyte (VCYT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.15

Media stories about Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veracyte earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5926345452711 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

VCYT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,550. The company has a market cap of $197.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

