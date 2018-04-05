Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 53.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $759.19, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $22.75.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

