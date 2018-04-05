SophiaTX Trading Down 19.1% This Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and $101,202.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002888 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos, CoinFalcon, YoBit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002882 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00693087 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00184572 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX was first traded on December 19th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,776,181 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Qryptos, YoBit and IDEX. It is not possible to buy SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

