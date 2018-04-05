Sothebys (BID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $57.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sothebys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE BID opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sothebys has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $2,601.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Sothebys had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Sothebys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Olivier Reza sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $3,356,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $94,163.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,821 shares of company stock worth $3,962,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sothebys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sothebys by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sothebys by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Sothebys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

