Sothebys (BID) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

BID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sothebys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sothebys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:BID opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,601.02, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.77. Sothebys has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Sothebys had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sothebys’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Sothebys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $94,163.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier Reza sold 10,000 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,821 shares of company stock worth $3,962,164 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,368,000 after buying an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sothebys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,227 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Sothebys by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sothebys by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sothebys by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,709,000 after purchasing an additional 466,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

