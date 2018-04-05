South32 (S32) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

South32 (LON:S32) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 180 ($2.53) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 200 ($2.81). Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.53) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.95) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.26) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on South32 from GBX 245 ($3.44) to GBX 265 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded South32 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 185 ($2.60).

LON S32 traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 179.30 ($2.52). 1,673,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 143.25 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($3.31).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

