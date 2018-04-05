South32 (S32) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

South32 (LON:S32) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

S32 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.26) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 245 ($3.44) to GBX 265 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.95) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.53) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.95) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 185 ($2.60).

Shares of South32 stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 181.90 ($2.55). 3,695,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 143.25 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.31).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

