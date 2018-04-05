Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $41,921.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.47. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

