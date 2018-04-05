Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

SONA opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $377.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William H. Lagos purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $201,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $316,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 71.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 29.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 137.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

