SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Southern (NYSE:SO) a $46.00 Price Target

Southern (NYSE:SO) has been given a $46.00 price target by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. 5,422,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,826. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,570.71, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Southern will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

