Southwest Gas’ (NYSE:SWX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWX. UBS raised shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NYSE SWX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. 43,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,473. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $3,253.63, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $740.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $88,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,545.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

