SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,916 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF worth $24,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 952,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.1349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

About SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

