Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $16.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,393,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,303,203. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $232.51 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

