SPDR S&P International Small Cap (NYSEARCA:GWX) Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 224.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap alerts:

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $35.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/spdr-sp-international-small-cap-gwx-shares-bought-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-updated-updated.html.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.