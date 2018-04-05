SPDR S&P Semiconductor (NYSEARCA:XSD) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.97% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

XSD opened at $69.69 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.1081 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

