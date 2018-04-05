Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells 4,350 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $71,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,605.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,320. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 70.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,989,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,596 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 639,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 408,724 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,872,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,263,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 408,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 187,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

