Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPPI. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $15.94 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $56,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $30,349.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

