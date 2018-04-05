Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 35,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

