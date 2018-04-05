Sphere Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $156,701.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00028098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00595227 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006130 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00096793 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sphere (SPHR) is a decentralized peer-to-peerpayment network, secured through a proof of stake (pos) consensus blockchain. (sphere) is designed to act as an efficient and secure means of commerce, while also serving as an appreciating token for traders and long-term holders. “

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

