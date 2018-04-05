Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 49,980 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,980 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,839,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,965,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,468,000 after acquiring an additional 847,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,714,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,729,000 after purchasing an additional 765,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,683,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,677,000 after purchasing an additional 176,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,083,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,118,000 after purchasing an additional 313,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nomura set a $115.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.14.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $112.63. 6,301,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,924,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $375,216.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

