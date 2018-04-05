Splunk (SPLK) Insider Sells $3,329,883.14 in Stock

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Douglas Merritt sold 33,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $3,329,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,478,026.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Douglas Merritt sold 16,677 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $1,628,675.82.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Douglas Merritt sold 28,513 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $3,030,931.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,575. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,095.14, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS increased their price target on Splunk from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Splunk from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Splunk by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

