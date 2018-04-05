Splunk’s (NASDAQ:SPLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.41.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $14,095.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $1,395,723.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,470,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,279 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,627 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $591,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $4,560,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,517,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,742,000 after purchasing an additional 302,410 shares during the period.

WARNING: “Splunk’s (NASDAQ:SPLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/splunk-splk-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-updated.html.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.