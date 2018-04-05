Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 41.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 23.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.70, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $243.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 56.40%. research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

