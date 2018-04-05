SportyCo (CRYPTO:SPF) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.01 Million

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001966 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00691486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00182791 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,310,775 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportyFi is a decentralized sports investment & funding ecosystem. It aims to introduce a brand new industry of sports crowd micro-financing, while providing athletes, clubs and sport organizations with macro-funding on their respective end. The SPF token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It will be the primary means of transactions on our platform. It will be used both for investing in athletes (and crowdsourcing donations) as well as other transactions on the platform—which includes paid advertising, paid reach and other premium services offered. The SPF token will be listed on several exchanges to integrate it into the wider crypto ecosystem. Token holders will be able to participate in DAO voting steering the SportyFi Professional Fund’s operation. “

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ChaoEX, Livecoin and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

