SportyCo (SPF) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, HitBTC and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00693576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00184847 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042224 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,335,775 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportyFi is a decentralized sports investment & funding ecosystem. It aims to introduce a brand new industry of sports crowd micro-financing, while providing athletes, clubs and sport organizations with macro-funding on their respective end. The SPF token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It will be the primary means of transactions on our platform. It will be used both for investing in athletes (and crowdsourcing donations) as well as other transactions on the platform—which includes paid advertising, paid reach and other premium services offered. The SPF token will be listed on several exchanges to integrate it into the wider crypto ecosystem. Token holders will be able to participate in DAO voting steering the SportyFi Professional Fund’s operation. “

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin and ChaoEX. It is not presently possible to buy SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

