Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sprague Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Sprague Resources posted sales of $917.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprague Resources.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.89). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $932.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sprague Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

SRLP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 22,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $564.95, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 35.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

