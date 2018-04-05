Sprint (S) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Sprint from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sprint to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Sprint stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19,855.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank acquired 5,348,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,126,384.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,898,222 shares of company stock worth $130,935,436. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 872.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

