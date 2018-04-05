Sprouts Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sprouts coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $7,612.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032037 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00693568 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021196 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015990 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 5,222,542,012,227 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin. The official website for Sprouts is sproutscommunity.wordpress.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sprouts is an SHA256D based hybrid proof of work and proof of stake crypto currency. “

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

