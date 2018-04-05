Spx Flow (FLOW) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Spx Flow in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS downgraded Spx Flow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spx Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Spx Flow in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Spx Flow in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Spx Flow alerts:

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 105,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,258. Spx Flow has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2,054.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Spx Flow had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Spx Flow will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spx Flow news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $227,558.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $496,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Spx Flow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spx Flow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,315,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spx Flow by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spx Flow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spx Flow by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 525,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Spx Flow (FLOW) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/spx-flow-flow-given-buy-rating-at-robert-w-baird.html.

About Spx Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spx Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spx Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.