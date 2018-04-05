Insider Selling: Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 21,383 Shares of Stock

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) insider Hillary B. Smith sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $1,158,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SQ opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18,898.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.70 and a beta of 4.21. Square Inc has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. research analysts forecast that Square Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 288,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Square from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.39 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Square from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

