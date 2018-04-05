SRC Energy (SRCI) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SRCI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SRC Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SRC Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of SRCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 1,792,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,833. SRC Energy has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

