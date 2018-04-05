S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after buying an additional 101,676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,370.80, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.83. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.08%. equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts time and demand deposits; offers commercial and consumer loans; cash management services; brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

